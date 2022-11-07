Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving

Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families.
Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families.
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event.

The turkeys will be free with no prior sign-up necessary. Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families. They do ask that those picking up a turkey stay in their cars and enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking using E. Wesley Street and drive around the building to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.

The event is being organized by the police department’s new Group Violence Intervention (GVI) Strategy. GVI has local law enforcement and the community working together on direct solutions to reducing gun violence in Jackson.

“Having enough food on the table for a family holiday is a big part of that,” said Coordinator Cheryl Ragland. “With increasing food costs for families, we hope this will also alleviate some financial strain during the holiday season.”

Turkeys will be available while supplies last on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Commonwealth Commerce Center, located at 209 E. Washington Ave. Only one turkey will be given to each car. The Turkey Drive-Thru is only open to Jackson residents.

Read next:

