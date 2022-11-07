Jackson County Child Care Access Fair happening at Jackson City Hall

(KCRG)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson City Hall will host a Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. It is an opportunity for residents to learn how to start and maintain a childcare business.

The fair is organized by the State of Michigan LARA Department in collaboration with the City of Jackson and other community partners.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jackson City Hall, 2nd Floor, 161 W. Michigan Ave. Jackson.

If interested in the fair, you can register by visiting their website.

