Holt Public Schools to fund over $17K in grants for classroom programs

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - The Holt Education Foundation will be funding more than $17,000 in grants for classroom programs.

Educators who submitted grant proposals will be notified of the decision by personal visits from Holt Public Schools officials including Dr. David Hornak, Holt Public Schools Superintendent, and members of the Holt Education Foundation on Thursday.

Holt Public Schools educators will be surprised across several buildings in the district with news that their mini-grant proposals have been funded by the Holt Education Foundation.

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday at Holt High School, located at 5885 W. Holt Rd.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.