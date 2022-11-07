High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark.

Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.

“Obviously with our big picture window right here we can see the glass flexing, we know it’s getting pretty rowdy, out here when you see the glass flexing in the window,” said Burns. “Although some residents in Jackson County didn’t experience too much damage others in Ingham County had their roof blew off.”

People who live at Cedar Place Apartments near Jolly and Cedar where a section of the roof is just hanging on the side of the building and debris is left on the ground.

The West-facing wing is currently blocked off for safety measures. Consumers Energy Spokesperson, Terry DeDoes, said to stay away from downed power lines during restoration.

“This time of year, it can be harder to see them, not only because of the debris knocked down by the wind but just because it’s fall and the leaves are on the ground and those could be hiding those hazards,” said DeDoes.

DeDoes said people should at least stay 25 feet away from downed power lines and report them to 911 or call Consumers Energy.

