First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today starts off chilly with temperatures in the 30s, but with a good amount of sunshine we should see high temperatures again today in the mid 50s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies low temperatures drop back to the mid 30s. We see a warming trend Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday under mostly sunny skies we climb to the low 60s for highs. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 70s.

Enjoy the warmer air while it is here, because changes move our way this weekend. Friday we are partly cloudy with the slight chance of a shower. High temperatures Friday will be near 60º. Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Both days this weekend have a small chance of a few raindrops or snowflakes. High temperatures will be in the 40s most of next week.

Total Lunar Eclipse Early This Morning

Early this morning brings an opportunity to witness an event that will not occur again until March 14, 2025... A total lunar eclipse, popularly known as a “blood moon” due to the reddish color left on the Moon’s surface when the Earth’s shadow is cast over it. The Moon is at the proper distance so that when sunlight is refracted by the Earth’s atmosphere it is “bent” around the Earth and projected onto the lunar surface once it is blocked from the Sun by the Earth. The partial eclipse will begin around 4:09 AM with the Earth’s shadow creeping across the Moon, and the total eclipse will begin at approximately 5:16 AM when the Moon will begin to appear red once it is entirely covered by the shadow.

The maximum eclipse, and deepest red color, will occur at 5:59 AM Tuesday. At 6:41 AM the total eclipse and red hue ends, with the shadow again creeping back across the Moon’s surface as it sets. In our area, the Moon will set around 7:30 AM so we will not see the conclusion of the partial eclipse, which lasts until 7:49 AM. Tuesday’s sunrise occurs around 7:21 AM just before the Moon sets, so the daylight creeping in may obstruct some of the best viewing. With mostly clear skies expected and the eclipse occurring at a relatively reasonable time to wake up and see it, this is a great opportunity to catch a peek. Be sure to dress warmly, as temperatures will only be in the lower to middle 30s during this time. The next total lunar eclipse will not be visible in our area until March 14, 2025.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 8, 2022

Average High: 50º Average Low 34º

Lansing Record High: 75° 2020

Lansing Record Low: 11° 1991

Jackson Record High: 74º 2020

Jackson Record Low: 12º 1991

