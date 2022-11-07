Filmmakers showed their craft at the 25th annual East Lansing Film Festival

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Filmmakers young and old got to tell their stories and show off their theatrical vision at the 25th annual East Lansing Film Festival.

It was hosted at Studio-C near the Meridian Mall on Sunday. 15 films were shown at the event including feature films, short films, documentaries, and foreign films some from Ireland and Belgium.

Their first film festival started in 1997.

For 2022, the festival started on Nov. 3 and will go on until Nov. 10. If you want to view the full program and possibly sign up for other festivals, you can click right here.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.