DECISION 2022: Key races that are on this year’s ballot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Midterm Elections are on Tuesday and more than 1.2 million Michiganders have cast their votes for the election.

In-person voters can start heading to the polls at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Remember to bring state-issued identification to the polls. If you do not have one to show, you can still vote if you sign an affidavit.

In Michigan, the largest race is the Gubernatorial Race between Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon.

In the race for Michigan’s Attorney General, voters can choose between current attorney general Dana Nessel or Republican Matthew Deperno.

Running for Secretary of State is incumbent Democrat Jocelyn Benson and her challenger Republican Kristina Karamo.

There are three proposals on the ballot including proposal three which focuses on the issue of abortion in the state of Michigan. This topic has gained a lot of attention since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade and gave the states the power to decide abortion rights.

