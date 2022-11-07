Colts Fire Reich

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL...
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich stands on the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST
-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have hired former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as interim coach after firing coach Frank Reich. The move came after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss. The Colts announced the moves one day after an ugly 26-3 loss at New England. Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. He led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons. Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school. He’s served as a team consultant and an ESPN commentator most recently.

