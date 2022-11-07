Colts Fire Reich

-INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have hired former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as interim coach after firing coach Frank Reich. The move came after another lackluster offensive performance in the team’s third consecutive loss. The Colts announced the moves one day after an ugly 26-3 loss at New England. Reich was hired in 2018 after serving as offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles. He led the Colts to the playoffs in two of his first four seasons. Saturday’s only coaching experience came at a Georgia high school. He’s served as a team consultant and an ESPN commentator most recently.

