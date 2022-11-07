Bills Worried About Allen’s Health

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. McDermott said it was premature to say whether Allen could practice this week or play before adding he would never count him out. If Allen is unavailable for this weekend, the AFC-leading Bills would turn to veteran backup Case Keenum to face the Vikings.

