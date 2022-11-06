Woldumar Nature Center hosts 5k fundraiser in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love nature got to enjoy the late fall weather at Woldumar Nature Center on Sunday.

The nonprofit hosted a 5K run along the Grand River that went through prairies, pine forests, wetlands, and hardwood forests. The trail is protected by the association and is up to 180 acres of land. It was the 14th year for the 5K and it is a part of a big fall fundraiser that helps support the organization whose goal is to teach people about the environment.

According to organizers, about 200 participants came out for the run. Proceeds from the event will go to summer camps and their scholarship fund. The Woldumar Nature Association said they engage with over 6000 students in outdoor education each year.

If you want to learn more about the organization and see the results from the race, you can click right here.

