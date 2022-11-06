Spartans Down Wisconsin Behind 44 Saves from St. Cyr

EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - Michigan State earned a series sweep of Big Ten foe Wisconsin with a 5-1 victory on Saturday behind 44 saves from Dylan St. Cyr and five different goal scorers.

The Spartans (6-3-1, 2-1-1 Big Ten) were outshot by a 45-26 margin, but the play of St. Cyr was exceptional throughout the series. He stopped 88 of 89 shots on the weekend and picked up his 11th career shutout on Friday.

MSU led 4-1 after the first period, getting goals from four different goal scorers. Miroslav Mucha and Jagger Joshua scored less than a minute apart to give the home team a 2-0 lead before the game was five minutes old. Tanner Kelly scored a nifty goal at 12:26, with an exceptional defensive play, followed by a drive to the net, picking up his own reound, and then circling behind the goal cage to beat goalie Kyle McClellan at the left post. After the Badgers broke up the weekend shutout with a power play goal at 13:43 from Brock Caufield, but MSU got the goal back in the final minute of the period on an unassisted tally by Cole Krygier.

MSU added an insurance marker early in the third period when Tiernan Shoudy tipped a Nash Nienhuis shot from the left point for the 5-1 margin that would stand up through the end of the period.

While Wisconsin (2-8-0, 0-6-0 B1G) had an advantage in shots on net, they went 1-for-6 on the power play. MSU blocked a season-best 23 shots (six by freshman defenseman Matt Basgall) compared to 10 for the visitors.

The Spartans wrap a four-game homestand next weekend when they welcome Ohio State to Munn Ice Arena. The series will be played on Thursday and Friday (Nov. 10-11).

