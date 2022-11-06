Nearly half of Consumers Energy customers have power restored

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy announced that nearly half of their customers that were impacted by Saturday’s wind storm had their power restored.

On Sunday, they said that they also plan on taking steps to prioritize polling locations with the election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8., according to one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for storm events, Scott McIntosh. Their goal is to restore each polling location by 11 p.m. on Monday.

“Consumers Energy crews made great strides, aided by calmer weather today, to turn the lights back on for nearly half of our customers impacted by this weekend’s damaging windstorm,” said McIntosh. “We appreciate the patience of all our customers and will continue to work diligently day and night until every customer has been restored.”

60,000 customers had their power restored by 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, which is out of a total of 140,000 customers who had been affected by the weather that reached 65 mph in wind speeds.

People who wish to keep up to date on power outages can click here for the Consumers Energy Outage Center.

