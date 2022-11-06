High winds rip the roof off Cedar Place Assisted Living in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who lived at the Cedar Place Assisted Living will need to find a new place to sleep after Saturday’s high winds.

The roof of the building blew off as Mid-Michigan was hit by high winds just after 6 p.m. The building was near Jolly Road and Cedar Street. Debris was blowing all over the road which left people not knowing what to do.

This comes as thousands of tree limbs and powerlines were taken down by the storm. Power companies encouraged people to not go near powerlines because they could be live wires.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old died in a two-vehicle collision on M-21 on Nov. 4, 2022.
Elsie teen killed in semi truck crash on M-21
Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck
A car and logging truck
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter

Latest News

Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99
Remaining windy for Sunday but with some sunshine
15 people were killed across Lansing in 2022 and dozens of community members marched across the...
Group in Lansing fights against gun violence
Lansing group is fighting back against gun violence