First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We start off the work week with mostly sunny skies. Cooler temperatures settle in today with highs in the mid 50s. Plan on a northwest breeze today at 5-15 MPH with gusts at times near 25 MPH. Tonight under mostly clear skies temperatures drop back to the low 30s. It should be pretty good viewing conditions for the Blood Moon Total Lunar Eclipse early Tuesday morning. The exact times for viewing are in the weather video on this page and on the First Alert Weather app.

Tuesday for Election Day plan on more sunshine with high temperatures in the low 50s. Readings do climb back to the low 60s for highs Wednesday with more sunshine. Thursday under partly cloudy skies high temperatures may once again touch the 70º mark. The 70s will not stick around long with highs in the 60s Friday with a few rain showers. High temperatures are expected to be in the 30s for the weekend and don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes Saturday and Sunday, too!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November 7, 2022

Average High: 51º Average Low 35º

Lansing Record High: 72° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 8° 1877

Jackson Record High: 72º 1916

Jackson Record Low: 15º 1991

