Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99

WINDSOR CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are battling a fire that closed off M-99 at Waverly Road.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) sent out a report on a fire that closed off M-99 at Waverly Road in Windsor Charter Township Saturday night.

The fire was located at Hammond Farms Landscape Supply. News 10 was at the scene and saw the woodchip pile on fire across the farm and roadways.

Many fire departments including Delhi, Lansing, and Eaton Rapids Township were at the scene.

This is a developing story. News 10 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.