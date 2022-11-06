Fire at Hammond Farms closes off M-99

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINDSOR CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are battling a fire that closed off M-99 at Waverly Road.

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) sent out a report on a fire that closed off M-99 at Waverly Road in Windsor Charter Township Saturday night.

The fire was located at Hammond Farms Landscape Supply. News 10 was at the scene and saw the woodchip pile on fire across the farm and roadways.

Many fire departments including Delhi, Lansing, and Eaton Rapids Township were at the scene.

This is a developing story. News 10 will keep you updated as more information comes out.

