Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan

More than 2,000 BWL customers were without power as of Saturday evening.
Downed tree in Lansing at corner of Brisbane and Averill.
Downed tree in Lansing at corner of Brisbane and Averill.(WILX)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light customers in the dark.

According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.

As of just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Consumers Energy reports that more than 37,000 customers were without power across the state. The energy company’s online outage map is experiencing technical difficulties.

For information on restoration times, visit the BWL outage map or the Consumers Energy outage map.

Stay with News 10 for updates.

