Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light customers in the dark.

According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.

As of just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Consumers Energy reports that more than 37,000 customers were without power across the state. The energy company’s online outage map is experiencing technical difficulties.

For information on restoration times, visit the BWL outage map or the Consumers Energy outage map.

Stay with News 10 for updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.