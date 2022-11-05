Portland survives late scare against Corunna

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Portland Raiders (9-1) hosted the Corunna Cavaliers (8-2) with a district title on the line, in a game that had just 14 points combined in the first half which turned out to be a shootout late.

In the third quarter, Raiders’ Drew Miller spun around the defense and made a bunch of men miss in the process to give the Raiders a 21-14 lead.

The Cavaliers were not out of it yet in the fourth though they trailed by as much as 14. Corunna’s Jaden Edington ran it up the middle for the short score to bring the Cavaliers within six. They trailed 34-28 at that point.

The Raiders tried to run out the clock but they fumbled and it was recovered by Corunna’s Peyton TerMeer with 1:48 remaining.

Corunna with one last chance but the past is incomplete and the Raiders go nuts!

Portland wins 34-28 to capture the district title and the hardware for good measure. The Cavaliers gave the Raiders everything they could handle.

“I thought we had one of the toughest districts when we drew it. All four of the teams in our district had been ranked during this year and I knew it was going to be a tough battle to win this district so I’m very proud of our kids for getting it done,” said Portland Head Coach John Novara.

