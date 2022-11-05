Napolean has no problem with Manchester

NAPOLEAN, Mich. (WILX) - The Napoleon Pirates claimed a district championship Friday night as it improved its unbeaten record to 11-0 with a commanding 42-13 win over Manchester.

The Pirates put their unblemished mark on the line next week when they take on Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central in the regional final.

