Mason Bulldogs win district title with 34-12 win over Jackson

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - A slow start for the Mason Bulldogs Friday night was uncharacteristic.

Their win over Jackson in the district final was not.

The Bulldogs went down 6-0 early, but took a 7-6 lead on the next drive and never looked back, thanks to a Cason Carswell rushing touchdown, followed by two TD passes.

The Bulldogs are 11-0, and they’ve won their second straight district title for the first time ever.

