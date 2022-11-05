Lansing Catholic shuts out Ovid-Elsie on the road for district title

Lansing Catholic takes a 6-and-5 record into next week's regionals
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OVID, Mich. (WILX) - It was another solid game for recently named starting quarterback Jack Jacobs who led Lansing Catholic to a district championship with a convincing 20 to 0 win over Ovid-Elsie. 

Jacobs, a senior, took over the starting reigns 4 weeks ago and the Cougars have won all 4 of those games and captured their third straight district championship. 

One of Jacobs’ favorite targets was sophomore receiver Ty Rakan who scored a touchdown and made a number of clutch catches. 

Lansing Catholic takes a 6-and-5 record into next week’s regionals.

