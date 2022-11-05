Jackson Lumen Christi claims ninth straight district title

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After an uncharacteristic 0-3 start to the year, Jackson Lumen Christi won its 7th straight game Friday night, shutting out Hudson 35-0 to take the district championship.

The win marks the Titans’ 9th district title in a row.

Lumen Christi will play Lawton in the regional final next week.

