Grand Ledge avenges early-season loss, holds off Holt to take district title

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After an early-season loss to Holt, that result stayed in the back of the minds of the Grand Ledge football team.

Now, playing their best football of the season, the Comets got sweet revenge, outlasting the Rams 21-20 to take their first district title since 2015.

“You know, if you had to take one win or one loss, you’d want to take them in the playoffs. But that was Holt Grand Ledge to a tee right there,” Grand Ledge head coach Joe Brya said. “Holt and Grand Ledge always play right to the last play it seems like every year. We are fortunate to get this one. It feels so good.”

It was nearly a scoreless opening quarter, until 1:15 left where Holt’s Bryce Cornelius coughed up the ball.

Grand Ledge’s Andrew Konieczny scooped up the loose football and took it back 65 yards to give the Comets a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

“Andrew’s been making plays for us all year,” senior quarterback Shawn Foster said. “The defense knew they were gonna have to shut them down. The defense showed up for us.”

As for Foster, he led the Comets offense all night, though he just had one touchdown run just before halftime.

But with the game on the line late and Holt driving looking for the lead, Foster made arguably the biggest defensive play he’s made all season.

With 2:05 left, from the Grand Ledge 40-yard line, Holt quarterback Seneca Moore looked deep for Isaiah Foster, but it was the other Foster, Shawn, who came in at the last second and swatted the ball away to seal the win.

“I was like, be ready for the pass, they’re gonna throw it to him [Foster},” the Grand Ledge standout senior said. “I saw Seneca’s eyes go right to him, so I just made a break on the ball.”

Grand Ledge will travel to Caledonia to face the Fighting Scots next Friday in the Regional Final.

Caledonia upset Rockford on the road, 14-13 in 2OT.

