East Lansing takes down Portage Northern in district final 34-24

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing took an early lead in their district final game against Portage Northern, and never looked back with a 34-24 win.

It was a show for the EL running backs Kanye Jackson and Jace Clarizio; Jackson rushed for 107 yards and Clarizo ran for 132 yards. Each of them scored.

The Trojans take on Forest Hills Central next week for the Regional Title.

