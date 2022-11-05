Dewitt survives in triple OT thriller, beats Mt. Pleasant 56-49

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (Dewitt Athletics) - DeWitt came from behind with an 86 yard drive in the final 2:20 to tie the game and then won in three overtimes 56-49.

Sophomore Elliott Larner QB’ed the drive. Bryce Kurncz scored all three touchdowns for DeWitt in the overtimes. Kurncz also had several key receptions on the final drive of regulation.

Mt. Pleasant finishes at 9-2. DeWitt 8-3 will play at Linden for the regional final.

It is DeWitt’s 7th consecutive district title.

