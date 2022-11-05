Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.

Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.”

Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured.

No officers were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman.

No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

