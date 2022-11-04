Yooperlite: Tourists search for Great Lakes’ glowing rocks

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WILX) - It might be too late to check out the changing leaf colors in the Upper Peninsula, but there’s another reason to head north.

Yooperlites - a syenite rock rich with fluorescent sodalite - have been found along the shores of the Great Lakes for years. The glowing minerals come from an Ontario glacier and as warmer weather continues, there’s more time to find Yooperlites.

“It’s viewable with a UV light,” said John Medved. “Without it they just look like a normal rock. But when you shine them with ultraviolet light then they fluoresce really beautifully.”

Some rock Hounders think the season could go until late December.

You can find a guide to finding Yooperlites on the official Pure Michigan website here.

