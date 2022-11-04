UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash

A car and logging truck
A car and logging truck(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: One teen involved in an early morning crash on US-41 involving a logging truck Friday has died.

Negaunee Public Schools Superintendent Dan Skewis sent an email to parents and staff Friday afternoon confirming the death of one person involved in the crash at the intersection US-41 and Teal Lake Avenue Friday morning.

Skewis added the school will have a crisis response team available to help students, parents and school personnel through the grieving process.

In response, Negaunee rescheduled its Friday night playoff football game against Menominee. Now, it will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Miner Stadium.

There is no other information at this time.

Last published: Nov 4, 2022 9:08:47 AM

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after their car was hit by a logging truck Friday morning on US-41 in Negaunee.

According to the Negaunee Police Department, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the US-41 and Teal Lake Ave. intersection.

Police say a Subaru Imprezza, driven by an 18-year-old woman with a 16-year-old passenger, was traveling north on Teal Lake Ave. It disregarded a flashing red light at the intersection of Teal Lake Ave. and US-41. The Subaru was hit by a semi-logging truck that was eastbound on US-41.

Police say the driver and passenger of the Subaru were taken to UPHS - Marquette where they are being treated for serious injuries. No other information is being released at this time.

The 27-year-old man driving the logging truck was not hurt.

US-41 was closed for about an hour as emergency crews responded.

The Negaunee City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Ishpeming City Police Department, Michigan State Police, Negaunee Fire Department and UPHS - Bell and Marquette EMS.

According to MichiganTrafficCrashFacts.org, there were 76 crashes at the intersection from 2012 to 2021.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

