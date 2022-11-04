Taylor Swift concerts nearly derail wedding the same weekend

A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after...
A bride-to-be says a hotel canceled the block of reservations she had for her wedding after Taylor Swift announced her upcoming tour.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALPOLE, Mass. (WCVB) – A bride-to-be in Massachusetts says a pair of Taylor Swift concerts nearly derailed her wedding.

Christina Leonard is getting married in May.

She says her reservation for 10 rooms at a Hilton hotel in Walpole was canceled the same day Swift announced two concerts for the same weekend at Gillette Stadium. The hotel is within walking distance of the stadium.

Her contract was for 10 rooms at $169 a night. After the concert announcement, Leonard said the hotel told her they would be getting $1,000 a night per room.

At first, she said the hotel offered her a block of rooms at a sister hotel about 18 miles away from the wedding venue, but she argued that it was too far.

A hotel executive sent an email Friday to her apologizing for what she called a misunderstanding and offered to reinstate the room block and not charge the bride and groom for their accommodations.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago...
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck
Surveillance video shows three masked youths walk into a vacant parking lot in Minneapolis and...
Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Leandrew Martin
Man arrested in Jackson, Miss. to stand trial in deadly Jackson, Mich. shooting
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday. The president is in...
LIVE: Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois
Cliff Bomberger, 99, has entertained dinner guests at Misty’s Steakhouse in Lincoln, Nebraska...
99-year-old piano man plays for the final time
FBI sends warning to synagogues in New Jersey, saying there are credible threats to the places...
Official: Man who made synagogue threat has been identified
A 19-year-old died in a two-vehicle collision on M-21 on Nov. 4, 2022.
Elsie teen killed in semi truck crash on M-21