Spartans to Play For Soccer Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The women’s Big Ten tournament soccer title will be decided at 2pm Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. Regular season champ and top seed Michigan State faces Penn State. The Spartans have a 16-1-3 season record, the most wins the program has ever recorded in school history. The Spartans beat Minnesota and Nebraska both by 2-1 scores in their opening two tournament matches.

