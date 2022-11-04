Schools Rule: Ralya Elementary School uses art to explore different cultures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In one Mid-Michigan elementary school, students are learning about how they might have things in common with children across the world.

They’re learning it through artwork.

In Ralya Elementary School, the hallways are lined with photos of 55 faces, but they aren’t students at the school. They’re students from different parts of the world.

“We thought what greater way to show students that there are students all around the world,” said principal Erin North.

The photos, from the Besharat Arts Foundation, showcase the faces of innocence in a project designed to teach students about different groups of people.

“Who are like them and also different from them, so to have this appreciation and empathy,” North said.

Students often find they have more in common with people than they think.

Each grade is embracing the artwork in different ways. Fifth-grade teacher Katie Bennett is using the photos to talk about diversity, equity and inclusivity in her classroom.

“It’s allowing the students to notice things in people from different cultures, different places in the world, build empathy for diverse experiences that they may not be a part of or understand,” Bennett said.

