Pre Olympic Handball Competition Coming to Lansing

FILE - Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing
FILE - Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U. S. National Women’s Senior Handball Team will face off against the Canadian Women’s Team to qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games. This is the first ever national team to compete in the area on a path to the Olympic games. The match will take place at the Lansing City Arena next Thursday, November 10 at 7pm. Tickets are available at the door for more than 1,000 spectators. The Greater Lansing Sports Authority is the host body.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago...
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck
Surveillance video shows three masked youths walk into a vacant parking lot in Minneapolis and...
Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Wrestling Season Set To Begin
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Spartans to Play For Soccer Title
Detroit Tigers' Riley Greene runs after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a spring...
Noteworthy Honor For The Tigers’ Riley Greene
Lindert New PGA of America President