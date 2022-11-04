Pre Olympic Handball Competition Coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The U. S. National Women’s Senior Handball Team will face off against the Canadian Women’s Team to qualify for the 2023 Pan American Games. This is the first ever national team to compete in the area on a path to the Olympic games. The match will take place at the Lansing City Arena next Thursday, November 10 at 7pm. Tickets are available at the door for more than 1,000 spectators. The Greater Lansing Sports Authority is the host body.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.