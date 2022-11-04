Noteworthy Honor For The Tigers’ Riley Greene

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rookie outfielder Riley Greene has been voted Tiger of the Year by the Detroit chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Greene played in 93 games for the Tigers after his major league debut on June 18th. He posted a .253 batting average and was a regular in centerfield.

