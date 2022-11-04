In My View: District championship football games are tonight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - District championship football games tonight and the Friday night frenzy will have all the scores and highlights.

Key games, Holt at Grand Ledge, a rematch, Grand Ledge avenges earlier home loss because it is one of the fastest improving teams in the area; Mason stays unbeaten with win over visiting Jackson; Lansing Catholic, only 5-5, good shot to win another tournament game at Ovid-Elsie; and a tight match up DeWitt at Mount Pleasant, both teams dangerous in the state tournament.

