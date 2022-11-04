MSU Wrestling Season Set To Begin

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State opens its 119th wrestling season on Saturday, hosting the annual MSU Open. First whistle is set for 9:30am with wrestling scheduled throughout the day. MSU heads an 18-eam field with an additional 13 individuals expected to compete unattached. MSU had a 10-4 dual meet season record a year ago. Roger Chandler begins his seventh season as the MSU head coach.

