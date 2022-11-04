Michigan State University to beef up campus security with new Operations Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Keeping students and staff safe is the goal of a new safety center taking shape on Michigan State University’s campus.

With more than 2,000 cameras, LED lights, and alarms Michigan State University is beefing up its security on campus. A new Operations Center currently being built will allow MSU Police and Public Safety and East Lansing Police Department to have a central location for all cameras and emergency notification systems.

MSU Spokesperson, Dan Olsen, said before this, various buildings would monitor their own camera systems.

“This centralization of our security operations will result in a more seamless and efficient operation and the ability to monitor in real time between campus areas 24/7,” said Olsen.

MSU police said this system will help analyze and disseminate information on threats and emergencies and alert students faster.

“The implementation of a new centralized operations center is crucial to enhancing the university’s physical security,” said MSU Chief of Police Marlon Lynch. “Having an established, unified and standardized approach in responding to campus threats and safety concerns allows us to be more proactive in ensuring critical information is disseminated in a timely manner.”

In the spring, MSU put up fencing along the Red Cedar River after the drowning death of 18-year-old Brendan Santo.

Student Hannah McDermott said safety on campus is getting better.

“The building of the fences near the river following Brendan’s passing, just that whole situation I know was very scary for a lot of students. The building of the fence relieved a lot of my anxieties,” said McDermott.

The operations center will be housed inside the university’s Department of Police and Public Safety building. It is expected to launch by the end of the year.

