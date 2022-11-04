Man arrested in Jackson, Miss. to stand trial in deadly Jackson, Mich. shooting

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Leandrew Martin will go to trial in connection with a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man in Jackson, Michigan.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced Friday that Martin was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on counts of open murder and felony firearm.

The charges are in connection with an Aug. 28 shooting on West Biddle Street, near the Greenwood Food and Beverage Party Store. Markeithis Smith died at the scene after reportedly being shot in the head.

Police identified Martin as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was found in Jackson, Mississippi several days later.

A pretrial date will be scheduled. If convicted, Martin faces the possibility of life in prison.

