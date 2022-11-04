Local cornhole business shows how the sport is for the ‘hole’ family

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Ruthless Bag Company is owned and operated in Holt, Michigan.

Cisco Garza and his family, along with Joshua Tarrant use their days designing, filling and sewing cornhole bags for their business.

On Saturday, November 5 at 11am, Ruthless will host a bag bash- bringing in dozens of teams.

Its the organizers hope that tournaments like these spread awareness that cornhole is more than a game- it’s a sport. And it’s a sport that you can do at any age.

