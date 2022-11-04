LIVE: Former Vice President at Tom Barrett rally

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Charlotte on Friday to campaign for Senator Tom Barrett in his challenge against Democrat Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin.

The race for Michigan’s 7th District has become the most expensive race in the country and is key to Republicans winning a majority.

