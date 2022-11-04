Lindert New PGA of America President

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Country Club of Lansing general manager John Lindert has begun his two year reign as President of the PGA of America. As part of his duties, he will present the Wannamaker Trophy to the PGA Champion next May in Rochester, New York. Lindert has served the PGA in other capacities prior to his latest appointment. He will hold the title honorary President when his term ends.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.