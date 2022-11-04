Lansing City Clerk office open this weekend for registration, early voting

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope announced extended hours on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6 at the South Washington Election Unit only.

The location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the two days.

The South Washington Election Unit offers voter registration and early voting, receives completed absentee ballots, and spoils and issues new ballots for voters who made a mistake, lost their ballot, or claim to have not received it.

On Monday, Nov. 7th, all local Clerk’s Offices in Michigan will stop issuing ballots at 4:00 p.m. per State law.

The South Washington Election Unit is located at 2500 S. Washington, and offers free parking, a 24-hour secure drop box, and is located on CATA Route #2.

More: CATA free rides to polls service expand

