Lansing City Clerk office open this weekend for registration, early voting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope announced extended hours on Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6 at the South Washington Election Unit only.

The location will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the two days.

The South Washington Election Unit offers voter registration and early voting, receives completed absentee ballots, and spoils and issues new ballots for voters who made a mistake, lost their ballot, or claim to have not received it.

On Monday, Nov. 7th, all local Clerk’s Offices in Michigan will stop issuing ballots at 4:00 p.m. per State law.

The South Washington Election Unit is located at 2500 S. Washington, and offers free parking, a 24-hour secure drop box, and is located on CATA Route #2.

More: CATA free rides to polls service expand

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.