On The Job Report: 11/4/2022

$15 - $23 an hour - Full-time

BENCHER/POLISHER & CNC VERTICAL MILL TRAINEE

Mantissa Industries, Inc.

Mantissa Industries, Inc. in Holt, MI 48842

Seeking people interested in learning a skilled trade. We will train to operate and setup CNC vertical mills.

Starting duties will include learning to maintain all machinery and keeping areas clean. You will also learn to bench and polish parts in preparation for delivery.

This is a skilled trade and we are offering the opportunity to earn a living. Experience is not required though we will certainly offer higher income for experienced individuals.

***We are a 100% vaccinated company

Work Remotely

No

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Monday to Friday

Must be highly motivated and a critical thinker. Must have excellent attendance, be punctual and have transportation.

We are not looking for a machine operator that just pushes buttons, but rather a sharp individual that can adapt and grow in a small machining facility.

We need an ambitious person that can follow instructions, work with minimal supervision, and get along well with others.

If you meet the criteria above, and are interested in being interviewed, please submit a current resume through Indeed.

To apply, send resume to: accounting@mantissainds.com

Or Call: (517) 694-2260

$16/hour

Community Transition Services Navigator -Lansing based non-profit agency seeks Community Transition Services Navigator. This is a full-time (minimum 32 hours/week) non-exempt position with a starting wage of $17.50 to $19.50 per hour, depending on experience. Position includes a full benefits package. In conjunction with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Community Transition Services Navigator oversees the transition process for persons with disabilities currently admitted to a nursing facility in the counties of Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, and Shiawassee. The program assists with the securing of affordable and accessible housing, initial household needs and follow-along. Program participants are primarily the elderly, have a range of disabilities and may have barriers such as financial issues and criminal backgrounds.

Duties include:

Completion of initial interview and assessment; Determine program eligibility; Use of person centered planning approach to develop service plans; Coordinate all logistics of housing transition including securing housing, coordinate with movers, locate and secure furniture; Complete monthly reimbursement reports; Attend and participate in CTS meetings; Provide follow up support to participants (per contract requirements) Service Coordination for additional services needed to live independently; Develop and maintain working relationships with community resources; Other duties as assigned.

1. Bachelor’s Degree in Human Service, Social Work or closely related field or Community Health Worker Certification.

2. A minimum of three years’ experience in the provision of health or social services.

3. Personal experience with a disability and/or knowledge of disability related issues.

4. Must successfully pass a criminal background check, sex offender registry, and DHHS Central Registry.

5. Access to reliable transportation as position requires travel.

6. Occasional evenings and weekends.

7. Strong verbal and written communication skills.

8. Computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, MS Teams, and data entry.

Position Location: DNCAP Main Office, remote work environment, nursing facilities, customer homes, and various community locations

Work Environment: This position will work primarily from the Lansing office and at various community sites. This position also involves work assignments in remote working environments such as accessing Zoom and MS Teams web conferencing software, while working from home.

During the COVID19 pandemic, DNCAP is follwoing the guidance provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and Ingham County Health Department. Therefore, based on this guidance, staff may have limited face-to-face interactions with the general public. Contact through phone, email, social media, and Internet may be encouraged before considering face-to-face appointments with individuals seeking services from DNCAP.

Minimum Hiring Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in Human Service, Social Work or closely related field or Community Health Worker Certification; A minimum of three years’ experience in the provision of health or social services; Personal experience with a disability and/or knowledge of disability related issues; Must successfully pass a criminal background check, sex offender registry, and DHHS Central Registry; Access to reliable transportation as position requires travel; Occasional evenings and weekends; strong verbal and written communication skills; Computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, MS Teams, and data entry.

Please send cover letter and resume referencing Job #CTS11032022 to: Disability Network Capital Area, 901 E Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 attn. Laurie Parker or email to lparker@dncap.org. No phone calls please. Posting deadline: Monday, November 21, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Feel free to visit our website: www.dncap.org and Facebook page: Disability Network Capital Area.

The Disability Network Capital Area is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment and prohibits discrimination and harassment of any type without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local laws. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. The Disability Network Capital Area follows Employment at Will practices. The agency does not offer tenured or guaranteed employment. Employment may be terminated by either party with or without notice and with or without cause.

Opening date: Aug 26, 2022 8:00am

Summary: The Director of Enterprise Systems plans, organizes, and manages the overall activities of the College’s enterprise systems to ensure all technology components fit together and function as an integrated system.

Title: FT Admin - Director of Enterprise Systems

This posting is open until filled

The date after which applications are not guaranteed review is: 9/23/2022

Hours Per Week: 40 Hours

Compensation Type: Annual Salary

New Hire Starting Pay: $88,700 - $98,343

Employee Classification: FT Admin-Non Union

Level: FT Administrative-9

Division: Information Technology Services - 60000

Department: Enterprise Systems - 60110

Campus Location: LCC Downtown Campus

Position Type: Regular/Continuing

Bargaining Unit: AFT

To view the applicable labor contract, visit the Labor Relations web site.

The Director of Enterprise Systems plans, organizes, and manages the overall activities of the College’s enterprise systems to ensure all technology components fit together and function as an integrated system. Directs the planning, implementation, and operation of college-wide information systems to support college instructional, management, and service activities to achieve College goals. The Director serves as a member of the Information Technology Services Division Leadership Team and advises the CIO in the areas of information technology, budget, planning, and staff development.

Must demonstrate a commitment to the diversity of a multi-cultural population, as well as work effectively in a team-based environment, seeking continuous improvement and adherence to the community college

Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited school of higher learning. Relevant combination of education and experience may be considered in lieu of degree.

Significant leadership experience in an information technology department.

Demonstrated ability to work within a collaborative/team environment and a commitment to customer service.

Master’s Degree.

5+ years’ experience related to the essential duties and responsibilities of this position.

5+ years’ experience working in higher education.

Lansing Community College is an equal opportunity, educational institution/employer.

https://jobs.lcc.edu/en/job/492810/ft-admin-director-of-enterprise-systems

