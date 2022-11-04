Ingham County Clerk’s office in Mason to reopen Monday

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Clerks Office in Mason will reopen Monday.

The office had been closed since Sept. 23, when asbestos was found under the carpet. While the office will reopen to normal hours - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hour closure from 12:30-1:30 p.m. - it won’t be able to process concealed pistol license applications for another week as some equipment still needs to be installed.

“It was vital that my Office be open here in Mason for the November Election and I am very pleased that it will be.”

Customers may still transact all business at the Lansing Branch Office, on the official Ingham County Clerk’s website, or by fax or mail.

