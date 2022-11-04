Helmets to Hardhats: Nonprofit aims to help veterans get jobs after military service

It's more than just a job.
By Brian Goldsmith
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Helmets to Hardhats is a nonprofit that aims to get veterans jobs in the construction industry.

But for many, it’s more than just a job.

Jesse Stevens served in the Marine Corps, but when he decided to leave his military service, he felt there was something missing in his life.

“I really enjoyed the camaraderie,” Stevens. “When I left the military, I had a desk job and I lost a lot of that, you lost that community.”

That’s why he is now helping other veterans.

“It’s a brother and sisterhood, much like the uniform,” said Martin Helms. “There’s a lot of similarities that happen within the build and trade registered apprenticeship and the uniform.”

The program gives veterans free schooling and paid on-the-job training and allows them to collect their GI Bill.

“We are that bridge that really helps reduce that unemployment, especially with that 18 to 24-year-old’s that are leaving military service,” Helms said.

The program is giving veterans a purpose in the world when they come back from duty.

“You feel that connection again,” Stevens said. “Everybody wants to do a good job. We’re professionals, we want to do a good job.”

Helmets to Hardhats has been around for more than 20 years and is connected with 82,000 employers nationwide.

More information can be found on its official website here.

