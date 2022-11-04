First Alert Weather Day: Winds increasing, damage possible Saturday

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(WILX)
By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday brings strong winds that could cause damage across mid-Michigan, making the First Alert Weather Team calling for a First Alert Weather Day.

Colton Cichoracki has details on what to expect for the weekend.

