Elsie teen killed in semi truck crash on M-21

A 19-year-old died in a two-vehicle collision on M-21 on Nov. 4, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old from Elsie died Friday morning following a crash in Bingham Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Road. Police said a westbound semi truck on M-21 struck a Volkswagen that was traveling southbound on Krepps Road.

The driver of the Volkswagen - identified as 19-year-old Clay Wenzlick - died at the scene.

M-21 was closed for several hours between US-127 and Chandler Road. It reopened at about noon.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

