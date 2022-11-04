Elsie teen killed in semi truck crash on M-21

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A 19-year-old from Elsie died Friday morning following a crash in Bingham Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Road. Police said a westbound semi truck on M-21 struck a Volkswagen that was traveling southbound on Krepps Road.

The driver of the Volkswagen - identified as 19-year-old Clay Wenzlick - died at the scene.

M-21 was closed for several hours between US-127 and Chandler Road. It reopened at about noon.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

