East Lansing announces 2022 Community Photo Contest winners

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The winners of the 2022 East Lansing Community Photo Contest were announced Thursday.

There were 241 photos submitted and 14 were selected as winners.

William Rowan’s photo, “Spartan Tree in MSU Farmland,” won the first-place prize of a $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card.

The winning photos will be featured in East Lansing marketing materials online and in print.

Dwayne Goodwin was awarded second place and Evan Martin was awarded third.

Nathan Izydorek won the Downtown category.

The winning photos can be found on the city of East Lansing’s official Facebook page here.

