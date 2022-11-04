‘Do not approach’ - Exotic wallaby reportedly running free in southeast Michigan

MONROE, Mich. (WILX) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that an “exotic wallaby” had been running free in Bedford Township.

Bedford Township is about 30 miles south of Ann Arbor, just north of Toledo, Ohio.

The Sheriff’s Office said the issue has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, which said the wallaby is not a threat to the public. USDA officials said the wallaby will not approach humans, dogs or other domesticated animals.

WDIV Local 4 reported that two exotic zoos in the area had their wallabies accounted for and are not responsible for the marsupial.

Anyone with information on the wallaby’s owner is asked to contact the United State Department of Agriculture at 517-337-4700 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-243-7070.

