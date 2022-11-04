‘Do not approach’ - Exotic wallaby reportedly running free in southeast Michigan

Stock photo of a wallaby, not the one spotted free in Michigan.
Stock photo of a wallaby, not the one spotted free in Michigan.(Memphis Zoo)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Mich. (WILX) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that an “exotic wallaby” had been running free in Bedford Township.

Bedford Township is about 30 miles south of Ann Arbor, just north of Toledo, Ohio.

The Sheriff’s Office said the issue has been reported to the United States Department of Agriculture, which said the wallaby is not a threat to the public. USDA officials said the wallaby will not approach humans, dogs or other domesticated animals.

WDIV Local 4 reported that two exotic zoos in the area had their wallabies accounted for and are not responsible for the marsupial.

Anyone with information on the wallaby’s owner is asked to contact the United State Department of Agriculture at 517-337-4700 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-243-7070.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2-year-old child shot near Lansing apartment complex
MSP needs help identifying man reportedly using a stolen debit card
According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago...
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
3 plead guilty in staged armed robbery of cash courier van in Okemos

Latest News

East Lansing announces 2022 Community Photo Contest winners
484 crosses sit outside the Howell American Legion, it's part of an effort to place 22 per day...
American Legion in Howell honors veterans, brings awareness to veteran suicides
Studio 10 Presents: Rare performance combines dance and physics
Studio 10 Presents: Rare performance combines dance and physics
East Lansing Film Festival celebrates 25 years at Studio C