Damaging Winds Possible Saturday

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -SATURDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday a strong storm system moving through the northern Great Lakes will push a cold front through the area and touch off a few rain showers. The rain is not a concern, but the storm will bring strong winds to Mid-Michigan. Wind gusts of 50+ MPH will be possible noon to 6 P.M. Saturday. The gusty winds could cause tree damage and power outages. The gusty winds will gradually diminish Saturday night.

