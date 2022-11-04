Damaging Winds Possible Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -SATURDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday a strong storm system moving through the northern Great Lakes will push a cold front through the area and touch off a few rain showers. The rain is not a concern, but the storm will bring strong winds to Mid-Michigan. Wind gusts of 50+ MPH will be possible noon to 6 P.M. Saturday. The gusty winds could cause tree damage and power outages. The gusty winds will gradually diminish Saturday night.

