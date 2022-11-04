Cesar E Chavez Avenue bridge over Grand River in Lansing to reopen ahead of schedule

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The River Trail bridge replacement that closed the Cesar E Chavez Avenue closure over Grand River is ahead of schedule.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

The Cesar E Chavez Avenue bridge and the River Trail bridge were closed Monday between Washington Avenue and Turner Street. The closure was initially expected to last until Nov. 14, but city officials confirmed Friday that the bridges will reopen Saturday.

Westbound vehicles will be detoured north on Turner Street, west on North Street and south on Grand River Avenue back to Cesar E Chavez Avenue.

Eastbound vehicles will be detoured north on Grand River Avenue, east on North Street and south on Turner Street back to Cesar E Chavez Avenue.

More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.