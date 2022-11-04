Capital Area Humane Society seeks dog food, treat donations

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in the giving spirit and have a soft spot for furry friends, the Capital Area Humane Society needs a few items.

The shelter is looking for liquid laundry detergent, soft dog treats, dog food and more. They said they will accept any brand and any size.

The Capital Area Humane Society also has an Amazon Smile Wish list. It can be found here.

You can donate money directly to the Capital Area Humane Society here. More information on the shelter and pets available for adoption can be found on its official website here.

